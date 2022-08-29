Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille says it could take up to four years to fully restore the Parliament building.

A major fire ripped through the 138-year-old Parliament complex in January, gutting offices and causing some ceilings to collapse.

Zandile Mafe is standing trial at the High Court in Cape Town for allegedly starting the fire.

De Lille says it could take more than R1 billion to rebuild parliament. She says her department will start with the refurbishment as soon as it receives the greenlight from the parliamentary executive authority.

Parliament has confirmed receiving the final report on the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “We can confirm that technical assessments of the buildings gutted by fire have been completed. Cost estimates for restoration have been quantified and it will cost R389 million for old assembly and R990 million for the new wing just for buildings, excluding furniture and ICT for offices and committee rooms. If this amount was to include furniture and ICT needs, it will take the amount to R2,64 billion. If parliament wants to undertake modernisation of 90 Plein Street committee rooms, the costs are projected to be about R2,8 billion.”

Below are images of the fire supplied by SABC News reporters at the scene:

<br />

The video below is reporting on the Parliament fire: