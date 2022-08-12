There’s been a drama at the High Court in Cape Town where Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, allegedly refused to come to the dock in his pre-trial conference.

Mafe reportedly lay firm on the ground not cooperating with the bailiff.

He faces several charges including arson, housebreaking with intent to steal and terrorism.

He allegedly torched two Parliament buildings in January. The blaze destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly and caused extensive damage to other areas.

Judge Elize Steyn has instructed his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla and the state prosecutor to go down to the holding area to convince him to come to court.

It’s Mafe’s first appearance in the High Court after his case was transferred to the court in Cape Town.

VIDEO: The case against alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe was postponed to June 9, 2022: