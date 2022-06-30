There has been no let-up in the investigation into the Enyobeni tavern tragedy since Sunday morning.

Members of the investigating team are still on the scene combing it for any clues.

The tavern has since been closed and the Eastern Cape liquor board has opened a criminal case against the owner.

The scene of the tragedy is still an active crime scene 5 days later, with investigators going over every inch, adamant not to miss a single clue.

Eastern Cape Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana has again implored people not to speculate about the results of the investigation, including the post-mortem results as the process is not complete yet.

“You need to [be] very meticulous when you deal with a case like this one, which is not an obvious case. So, that is why we are saying let us be so kind to give our detectives the time to do their work. So [that] we can get results that we all are proud of and get answers of what has happened,” adds Kinana.

In the video below, Kinana gives an update:

But while the investigations continue, different groups of people continue to hold services to honour the 21 people who lost their lives.

This afternoon song and praise rang out again at Enyobeni in remembrance of the departed.

Vice Bishop of East London Methodist Church, Luxolo Mantini says they are keeping the families in prayers.

“We have come to pass our condolences and empathy to all the families who lost their young ones. We feel their pain because some of the children who died here are part of us, they were worshiping with us in the Methodist church. So, that’s why we have come to cry with the community as well,” adds Mantini.

The identification process of the 21 bodies is also complete and the remains have been released to the families.-Additional reporting by Kim Daniels