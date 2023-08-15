KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun on himself at an establishment in Durban’s Blue Lagoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the man entered the premises and confronted the woman, who was on duty on Monday afternoon.

An argument broke out between the two, resulting in the man pulling out a gun and shooting the woman. He then shot himself.

Netshiunda says the relationship between the man and woman has not yet been confirmed.

“On Monday evening, we received reports of a shooting at an establishment at Blue Lagoon. When we arrived there, we found two lifeless bodies of a man and a woman, and it was believed that the man went into the establishment and confronted the woman who was on duty. After a confrontation, the man allegedly shot and fatally wounded the woman before he turned the gun on himself. He also left what looked like a suicide note.”