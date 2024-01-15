Son injures father, stabs grandfather to death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A tragic incident unfolded in Lotusville, Verulam, where a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death and injured his father. The suspect is set to appear in court today to face charges related to the incident.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, the altercation erupted between the suspect and his father during heavy rains as they worked together to prevent water from entering their home on Trevonon Road.

When the situation escalated, the grandfather attempted to intervene. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old allegedly grabbed a knife and proceeded to stab both his father and grandfather. Emergency services were called to the scene, and both victims were rushed to the hospital.

Tragically, the grandfather succumbed to his stab wounds, while the father is currently recovering in the hospital. The suspect now faces legal consequences as he is expected to appear in court to answer charges related to the fatal stabbing and the injuries inflicted upon his father.

