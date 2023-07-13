The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Court in Mpumalanga will today hear testimony from the investigating officer, Vincent Magagula, in the fraud and corruption case of the former State Security minister, Bongani Bongo and 16 others.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of R74-million.

The accused are facing about 64 charges related to the controversial purchase of two farms in the eMalahleni and Msukaligwa local municipalities.

On Wednesday, the court concluded hearing the evidence of police officer, Fikile Ndlovu, who is attached to the Hawks.