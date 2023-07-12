Helgart Linde, a senior financial analyst at the Financial Intelligence Centre, is expected to finalise his testimony in the fraud and corruption case of former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and 16 others in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

He has been testifying on financial inflows in the fraud and corruption case of the former State Security minister, Bongani Bongo, and 16 others.

Bongo and his co-accused face charges of corruption, fraud, theft, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act related to irregular land deals within the provincial Human Settlements Department between 2010 and 2011.

Linde has been focusing on how money was transferred from one account to another and how the R74-million that the provincial Human Settlements Department had paid for two farms was distributed.

Last week, Thokozani Dlamini, a former Chief Financial Officer, provided a detailed testimony about how department officials negotiated the price of a farm initially listed at R81 million, but eventually sold for R32 million.