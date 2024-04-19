Investigating officer recalled to the stand in Meyiwa case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Batho Mogola, has been recalled to the stand at the High Court in Pretoria. Mogola has been testifying about the chain of evidence after Sergeant Mondli Papi Tsie took DNA swabs of accused 3 and 4.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in 2014.

Mogola says she was present when the DNA swabs were taken and was responsible for the exhibit bags until they went to the forensic laboratory.

“Sergeant Tsie was there to take the buccal DNA swabs. After he was done my Lord with them, he gave them to me. I then, my Lord, took them to Aeroton and locked them inside the safe. My Lord, I then took the exhibits, the DNA samples, I took them from the safe and forwarded to forensic science laboratory, my Lord, under biology.”

#SenzoMeyiwa Mogola: From JHB Prison I went to Modderbee Prison and did the same, I asked them to call accused 1 and the warrant of arrest was executed.

On 17 June 2020 I received the exhibit bag containing DNA of accused 2 from Sergeant Mogane and took it to Forensic Science… — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 19, 2024

