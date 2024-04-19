sabc-plus-logo

Investigating officer recalled to the stand in Meyiwa case

Investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Batho Mogola, has been recalled to the stand at the High Court in Pretoria. Mogola has been testifying about the chain of evidence after Sergeant Mondli Papi Tsie took DNA swabs of accused 3 and 4.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in 2014.

Mogola says she was present when the DNA swabs were taken and was responsible for the exhibit bags until they went to the forensic laboratory.

“Sergeant Tsie was there to take the buccal DNA swabs. After he was done my Lord with them, he gave them to me. I then, my Lord, took them to Aeroton and locked them inside the safe. My Lord, I then took the exhibits, the DNA samples, I took them from the safe and forwarded to forensic science laboratory, my Lord, under biology.”

 

Today’s court proceedings:

