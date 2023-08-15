Humanitarian organisation Gift of The Givers has intervened in Tholeni village in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape where it’s delivering food to families.

Last week, the country was shocked when a young woman killed her three children and hung herself in the village due to suspected extreme poverty.

Police says a neighbour found 38-year-old Bongeka Buso hanging in her rondavel while Anathi (14), Orabile (nine) and Oratile (five) were discovered dead in their home.

The Gift of the Givers assessed the area and found that there was a great need to provide food.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Corene Conradie, says the extent of poverty in the area is worrying.

“Our teams set assessments and literally walked into households where there was no food for days. We delivered several bulk foods to the elderly and extended our food assistance to a local soup kitchen. The community also spoke about their children suffering from malnutrition or in their words, kwashiorkor. Unemployment is rife in this village of lower Tholeni administrative area which consists out of eight villages and most households are female or child headed.”

More details of their intervention in the post below:

VIDEO | Eastern Cape mom and children laid to rest following alleged suicide murder tragedy: