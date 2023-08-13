Bongeka Buso and her three daughters will be laid to rest in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, on Sunday. Buso is believed to have killed her daughters before killing herself last week Sunday.

The motive for the incident is not known, but it is believed the mother has been struggling to take care of her children.

The suicide murder tragedy sent shock waves across the province.

Anathi, 14, Orabile, 9, and Oratile, 5, were discovered dead in their home, while their mother was hanging in the same house.

The Department of Social Development has called for people who find themselves in poverty stricken situations to seek help from government.

The video below is reporting more on the story: