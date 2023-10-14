Numsa hosts International Conference on Humanity

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An international conference on humanity is currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speakers from all over the world will share their views on human trafficking at the conference which trade union Numsa is hosting at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

The union’s president Andrew Chirwa says human trafficking is a global challenge.

Numsa hosts III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Gauteng:



Meanwhile Numsa General Secretary, Irvin Jim has condemned Israel for the war that is currently raging on in the Middle East. He says Israel has not respected the people of Palestine for years.

Hamas a week ago surprisingly attacked Israel and as a result, thousands of civilians were killed on both sides as Israel retaliated.

Speaking on the margins of the Humanity conference in Johannesburg, Jim says the war could have been avoided.

“The question of Palestine has been an issue for decades now. We have seen the Zionist racist state of Netanyahu continuously brutalising, embarking on ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. From where we are sitting this could have been avoided and the position we are taking is we should do everything to stop that war.”