The reopened inquest into the death of the late anti-Apartheid activist and Muslim cleric, Imam Abdullah Haron, is expected to continue at the High Court on Wednesday.

The court has heard evidence from two witnesses so far.

Aeronautical engineer, Thavesh Moodley, says the injuries which were found on Haron’s body after his death in 1969, which he allegedly sustained when he fell downstairs at the Cape Town Station, are not consistent with the injury patterns of a person who actually fell down a staircase.

Haron was arrested in May 1969 and detained in Cape Town.

He was found dead in his cell at the Maitland Police Station after 123 days in police detention.

Judge Daniel Thulare, who is presiding over the reopened inquest, posed some questions to Moodley while he was testifying.

Judge Thulare: “When we look at the bottom line, you are not convinced at best, that the injuries as you saw on the post-mortem report, are consistent with the explanation given by the Security Branch?”

Moodley: “Yes my Lord.”

Distraught family members

Family members of the late Abdullah Haron broke down in tears during an in-loco site inspection at Maitland Police Station on Tuesday.

The in-loco inspection forms part of proceedings in the reopened inquest into Haron’s death.

Visibly distraught family members, including Haron’s daughters, could be seen consoling each other, during the visit to the Maitland cells where his body was found.

Mixed feelings from family members ahead of the in-loco inspection:

-Additional reporting by Vanessa Poonah