The investigating officer in the re-opened inquest into the death of activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, says he found no records of any investigation that formed part of the original inquest held in Cape Town in 1970.

The Commander of the Cold Case Investigative Unit in the Western Cape, Deon Petersen, says he also found no record of an investigation officer who was attached to the case when Haron died in police detention in 1969.

He says Haron’s death was therefore not properly investigated during the first inquest.

The High Court in Cape Town is hearing the re-opened inquest during which witnesses including former detainees, pathologists and a trajectory and aeronautical engineer will testify.

Petersen was the first witness called to testify on Monday.

Haron was arrested in May 1969 and detained in Cape Town. He was found dead in his cell at the Maitland Police Station after spending 123 days in detention.

The inquest is expected to continue on Tuesday with in-loco inspections at the Cape Town and Maitland police stations.

Family seeking closure and justice

Haron’s family says they believe the reopening of the inquest into his death, can bring out the true facts surrounding the circumstances of his death.

One of Haron’s daughters, Fatima Haron-Masoet, says the inquest will also provide hope for future cases that involve political prisoners in South Africa who died while they were in detention during apartheid.

Haron-Masoet spoke after the end of court proceedings at the Cape Town High Court on day one.

“At the end of the day, we want justice. For us, as a family, it will never bring complete closure, but it will bring satisfaction if the judge hopefully overturns the 1970 inquest. We just want that to happen, but even so, if the 1970 inquest is overturned, we want the actual facts.”

Michel Assure, the sister of the late anti-apartheid struggle icon, Ashley Kriel, says she hopes the re-opened inquest will give the family the justice they deserve.

Assure says she is among the activists that will support the Haron family.

Meanwhile, Nkosinathi Biko, the son of anti-apartheid stalwart and activist, Steve Biko, says the reopening of the inquest into Haron’s death will help to re-instill a culture of accountability in South African society.

Biko was among the activists and friends of the Haron family who attended the court proceedings yesterday.

“This is a very important case, it’s at the intersection of the meeting of the doctors, and healthcare providers, the role of police and of course our courts. We hope that this will translate in the right verdict that we find from the forensic evidence. What is most evident to us is that the Imam was tortured and killed and he’s a hero of our nation.”

Report on proceedings of the first day during the re-opened inquest into Haron’s death: