The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that one inmate died during the fire incident on Monday, at Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says details regarding the death will be revealed later. He says about 18 inmates, who were injured, are receiving medical attention.

The kitchen, maintenance section and two blocks that house nearly 2000 inmates were gutted by the fire.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

The evacuation process is expected to start on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of inmates spent the entire night sitting on the soccer field inside the facility due to lack of accommodation, following fire incident.

It is suspected that the fire might have been started by some inmates who were demanding to be transferred to other prisons.