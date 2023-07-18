Five men are currently standing trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates football star, Senzo Meyiwa. Namely, Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The trial, taking place in the Pretoria High Court, had to be started from scratch following the suspension of the previous presiding judge, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

A new judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has been appointed to preside over the trial.

It has been almost nine years since Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home on the east rand.