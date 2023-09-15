Scores of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters in Gauteng have boarded buses at hostels across Johannesburg, leaving for Kwaphindangene in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, to go and pay their last respect to the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister and IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Most mourners, including Amabutho, Izinduna and IFP members, are dressed in their party regalia.

The remains of the Zulu prince have already arrived at Kwaphindangene Palace for the final farewell. He will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Some of those travelling to the funeral had this to say.

“I’m going there to pay my last respects to our hero. The man who helped put together the Zulu Nation,” a mourner said.

“We are who we are today as proud Zulus because of his contribution. May his soul rest in peace,” another mourner reiterates.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Hostel indunas from Katlehong to pay last respect: