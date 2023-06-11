The City of Cape Town says continued illegal dumping into stormwater infrastructure is causing prolonged flooding on roads during rainy weather.

Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, says the city spends about R300-million annually on clearing dumped waste and littering.

“The Urban Waste Management Directorate’s Solid Waste By-law Enforcement Unit has been on the ground to help create a clean, green city. The 23 officers and 36 auxiliary officers who make up the Urban Waste By-law Enforcement Unit have been doing educational awareness and engagement with residents and businesses around illegal dumping hotspots.”