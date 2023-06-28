Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu says the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal could face an uphill battle in next year’s general election given its performance in recent by-elections.

Since the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC has lost 8 Wards to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Voters will be going to the polls in 5 Wards on Wednesday.

Professor Mngomezulu says the ANC should be worried about its performance in the recent by elections.

“The continued dominant of the IFP in KZN, especially when it comes to winning by-elections should be a concern for the ANC. In 2021 the IFP was the best performing party in KZN it won a number of municipalities and subsequently even the hung municipalities went to the IFP after clinching a deal with other smaller parties. This should be cause for concern for the ANC especially given the fact that the 2024 general elections are around. So, if the ANC is serious about retaining KZN there is a lot of work that it needs to do and it has to do it now.”

Cape Town’s Ward 107

Meanwhile a by-election is also set to take place in Cape Town’s ward 107 on Wednesday. The ward became vacant when the Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nicolette Rheeder resigned.

The ward covers parts of Table View, Sunningdale and Parklands.

The ward is being contested by five candidates from the DA, ANC, EFF, the Cape Independence Party and the Organic Humanity Movement.

IEC spokesperson, Kate Bapela, says the results will not have an impact on council control as the DA won with a 58.33% majority during the Local Government Elections of 2021.

Voting stations will close at 21:00.