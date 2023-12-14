IFP wants subject pass rate to be increased to 50%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is calling for a 50 percent pass rate for learners at school.

These were among the recommendations from the party at its national policy conference that has concluded in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The party says it believes their policies contain solutions for the challenges the country is facing ahead of next year’s local government elections.

The party’s Doctor Andile Biyela, “On the contrary the IFP proposes that we do away with Life Orientation as a compulsory subject and we rather introduce subjects such as Entrepreneurship and Agriculture. We believe that this is in line with our constitution that talks to self-help and self-reliance, this essentially means that even if you don’t succeed academically but if you have your entrepreneurship skills, if you have your agriculture skills, you may find ways of survivor through entrepreneurship.”

Meanwhile, the party believes that South Africa stands a chance to recover from its challenges but requires the right leadership.

Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa has hailed the party’s two-day policy conference as a success.

He says this now puts the IFP in good stead to govern.

Hlabisa’s full interview: