IFP promises effective basic service delivery to communities

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa says the importance of effective delivery of basic services will form part of the message that the party’s volunteers will convey to communities.

Hlabisa addressed hundreds of party volunteers in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal yesterday.

He highlighted that the IFP delivers on its promises saying that “the community halls in Ulundi are a living testimony that whenever the IFP is giving an opportunity it delivers”.

He urged the people of Ulundi, even those who had not voted in 2021, to go to the voting stations and cast their vote in favour of the IFP in the 2024 elections.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses the party’s volunteers in Ulundi:

The Deputy Secretary of the IFP Youth Brigade, Philile Xulu, believes young people should be allowed to occupy senior positions after next year’s elections.

“We are motivating the youth of Ulundi to have small businesses since they are not working and they have to get something while they’re not working because we do know that we will not be employed as we know that in South Africa there are no jobs.”

IFP’s Volunteers launch encourages South Africans to register to vote: