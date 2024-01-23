IEC urges voter registration for those abroad and in prisons

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is gearing up for the 2024 calendar by commencing voter registration abroad this coming Friday, a move that sets South Africa apart as one of the few African countries allowing citizens to participate in national elections while residing overseas.

For political parties with international branches, this initiative opens a window of opportunity, as they hope to secure votes from South Africans living abroad.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo outlined the logistics: “On the weekend of the 26th, 27th, 28th, the exact days may vary in different countries due to time zones, embassies, high consulates, and commissions will open their doors between 8 AM and 5 PM for two days, providing South Africans abroad the chance to register on the voters’ roll.”

In addition to the international outreach, the IEC is encouraging prisoners to leverage the registration opportunities available within correctional facilities. The Constitutional Court has endorsed the right to vote for all sectors of society, including prisoners.

Voter registration is scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2024, at correctional facilities across the province.

Registration officers will visit prisons managed by Correctional Services, where inmates can register to vote in the municipality where they resided before incarceration.

To facilitate the process, the IEC is urging families and friends to ensure that inmates have their identity documents to register or re-register for the National and Provincial Elections 2024.

IEC Voter Registration Update:

