Final voter registration weekend to take place in February 2024

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has declared February 3 and 4, 2024, as the second and final voter registration weekend in preparation for next year’s general elections.

This weekend aims to facilitate the registration of new voters and enable existing voters to inspect and, if necessary, update their registration details.

The first voter registration weekend was held on November 18 and 19.

In addition, the IEC has announced that South Africans living abroad will have the opportunity to register at South Africa’s 120 high commissions, embassies, and consulates on January 26, 27, and 28, 2024.

Registration for inmates in correctional centres is scheduled to take place between January 30 and February 1 next year.

The IEC emphasizes that the online voter registration portal will remain accessible until the date of the proclamation of the elections, providing an additional avenue for voter registration.

Final Voter Registration | State of readiness to hold elections:

