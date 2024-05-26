IEC in N Cape ready to tackle queries at voting stations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Northern Cape says it’s ready to deal with any queries at its voting stations on election day should some voters be unsure about the significance of casting three ballots.

Eligible voters will for the first time receive three ballot papers in the general elections.

The National Compensatory Ballot paper will consist of political parties only, contesting for 200 seats in the National Assembly.

The Regional Ballot paper will have both independent candidates and political parties vying for the remaining 200 regional seats in the Assembly.

The Provincial Ballot paper will have political parties and independents running for seats in provincial legislatures.

IEC Provincial Electoral Officer Bonolo Modise says they have been conducting awareness campaigns in the province to educate people about the meaning of the three ballots.

“You might have seen on television that we are trying to do our part to ensure that the public understands what the three ballot papers mean. You might have also seen on television that we are trying to do our part to ensure that throughout that media, the public needs to understand what the three ballot papers mean. So, if anybody gets to a station and they are unsure, we have competent people who are managing those stations who would be able to explain quickly to the voter what those three ballots mean,” says Modise.

2024 Elections | IEC ramps up voter education in the Northern Cape