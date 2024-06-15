N Cape rugby experts excited by talent emerging from small towns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rugby experts in the Northern Cape say they are excited about the levels of talent emerging from especially small towns in the province.

A Young rugby player from Kimberley in the Northern Cape Cole Limburg has been selected as part of an international team to play in a tournament in Italy in September.

He was also recently chosen as an under-17 player for the Griquas. Limburg says he is excited about the trip to Europe.

“I love rugby because of the family I have. My mother introduced me to the spot at a young age. She took me to griquas games to see greats play; that is the game I love at the moment, and hopefully, I see myself playing at the top level. It’s going well. We have a great coaching staff, and the support system is great and exciting for me. “