The IEC will be cracking the whip on political parties that were non-compliant with the Political Party Funding Act in 2022.

The Act which came into force in 2021 is aimed at ensuring transparency when it comes to the coffers of political parties and to avoid the capture of political organisations and ultimately the state.

IEC Chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, says the Electoral Commission has since written to the non-compliant parties and should they fail to remedy the situation, fines will imposed on them.

“Four (4) represented political parties and 47 unrepresented political parties submitted representations in response to directions issued. The commission has considered the representations. It has determined that these parties remain non-compliant. In line with S15 of the act, it will direct them to comply with their obligations. If they fail to comply with the act, the commission will approach the electoral court in terms of S18 of the act to request the court to impose administrative fines on the non-compliant parties.”

IEC will today issue a comprehensive statement on the state of party funding: