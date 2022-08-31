A total of four political parties have made disclosures to the tune of over R27 million for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year as required by the Political Funding Act.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) topped that list having received close to R16 million.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has labelled the first year of the implementation of the Act as a success.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Act into law last year, in an effort to promote accountability and transparency within political parties.

The IEC’s Manager for Party Funding, Matsobane Nkoko says, “The total declared is just over R27 million, made up of four parties which are ActionSA, which declared R750 000. The African National Congress (ANC) which declared R10 000 000, the Democratic Alliance (DA) declared the highest amount of R15 977 687.13 and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) which declared R310 000. This total amount is relatively lesser than the other quarters previously … period when they were preparing for elections.”

