President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not respond to issues around the robbery at his Limpopo farm at this stage.

Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly to reply to the Presidency debate on Thursday.

This, after a nearly three and a half hour delay caused by points of order raised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs.

They questioned whether he was in the position to address them in the light of criminal charges against him.

These charges relate to money laundering among others, for not reporting millions of dollars stolen from his game farm.

Ramaphosa told MPs that he has a track record of accountability, but that he has been advised not to address the matter now.

He says, “In face of advice, not respond to conjecture, speculation etc, will give all matters consideration, against backdrop of advise that this matter should be ventilated in proper and appropriate forum. I repeat, the law must take its course.”

Ramaphosa says he has proven that he subjects himself to accountability by Parliament and other bodies of inquiry.

“I as a sitting head of state, unheard of, testified at major inquiries. Others never submit themselves to that level. I want to remind house, accountability is responsibility, I have never shirked or shied away from.”

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on his Budget Vote:



Sexual assault

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, says an investigation will be launched into allegations of sexual assault against Parliament’s Protection Services.

This, after EFF MPs alleged that they were sexually assaulted when they were forcefully removed from the National Assembly on Thursday.

Various EFF MPs were calling for points of order ahead of Ramaphosa replying to the Presidency budget speech he delivered.

EFF MPs again questioned the legitimacy of the president, following criminal charges against him laid by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the matter will be investigated.

“We were not aware of what’s happening, if it happened. I will conduct investigation post this debate, cameras and videos everywhere, we will get correct information about what happened as people were being taken out.”

VIDEO: Chaos in parliament as serjeant-at-arms removes EFF MPs:

