HR Manager expected back on witness stand as Meyiwa trial continues

Sibanye Gold HR Manager, Hendrick Louis Mulder, is expected back on the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria this morning.

Mulder is the Human Resource Manager at Sibanye Gold where accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, was employed from 2009 to 2016.

Mulder told the court that Ntanzi was on approved leave from the 27 to 31 October 2014.

Defence counsel, Sipho Ramosepele, stated that Ntanzi was not scheduled to work on the 26th of October, the day Meyiwa was killed as he was not contracted to work on Sundays.

Presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has requested that the HR manager provide the court Ntanzi’s payslip that shows the days he was not scheduled to work in October 2014.

Judge: “Would you have payment records concerning that particular day, was he paid for that day the 26th of October?”

Mulder: “Non-working days will reflect on the payslip; it will be paid as such. So, on his payslip it would have a code that says NW which is non-working shift.”

Judge: “Can you give the prosecutor at your leisure for that period, is it possible?

Mulder: “Yes your lordship we can.”

Yesterday’s proceedings in the video below: