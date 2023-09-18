The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it has finally signed a three-year contract with the University of KwaZulu-Natal to manage its medical board exams.

This will come as a relief to hundreds of international qualified doctors who have been waiting for dates to write their board exams.

Last week, the SABC highlighted the plight of qualified doctors in the Free State who have opted to take odd jobs while waiting.

The council’s registrar, Dr Magome Masike says the appointment of the new service provider was a lengthy process.

Masike announces that theory exam will be written on 25th October while the practical exams will be taken between 05 and 08 December.