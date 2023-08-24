The University of KwaZulu-Natal says lectures are continuing as normal following an alleged arson attack at the Pietermaritzburg campus’s examination venue on Monday.

In s statement, the institution says that it believes the incident could be linked to the ongoing student protest.

Students say they have been experiencing difficulties with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme(NSFAS) over the last few months.

The university’s management says a case of public violence and arson has been opened.

NSFAS protests

Various higher learning institutions across the country have been marred by NSFAS protests.

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has since thrown its weight behind protesting students who have either been defunded or have not yet received their allowances from NSFAS.

Meanwhile, other students have protested over alleged shortfalls and inadequacies in the current NSFAS system.

They claim the new system does not allow for them to be paid their full allowances and that it’s both tedious and cumbersome

The aid scheme had since said an investigation into students’ complaints will be conducted and where the allegations are proved to be true, appropriate action will be taken.

-Report by Nontsikelelo Mthabela, additional reporting by SABC News