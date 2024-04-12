SASCO welcomes decision to dissolve NSFAS board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) has welcomed Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s decision to dissolve the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nzimande says the decision is part of interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency of the student scheme.

Sasco president Vezinhlanhla Simelane describes the dissolution of the board as a victory for South African students who depend on NSFAS funding.

Simelane says Sasco will join the march to the NSFAS offices on Friday to protest against the Department of Higher Education’s continued payment of NSFAS allowances through service providers whose contracts have been found to be invalid.

“You’ll understand that there are issues even today when it comes to the distribution of allowances to students. As we speak, SASCO Gauteng and Western Cape will march to the department, to (the) NSFAS board to demand the smooth process of payment of allowances, to demand the removal of NSFAS and the four companies that were appointed by the board of NSFAS.”

Simelane elaborates in the video below: