The Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has apologised for the frustration brought on by the delaying of board exams, to South African foreign-qualified medical doctors. HPCSA registrar, Dr Magome Masike explained that they have been struggling to find a replacement for Sefako Makgatho University which was administering Medical Board Examinations. In the meantime, medical graduates are working odd jobs to make ends meet.

The Free State Health Department reports that R66 879 000 was spent on bursaries in the 2021/22 financial year. Spokesperson, Elke Dewit says approval was granted for students to job shadow in the facilities closer to their homes to facilitate exam preparation while waiting for the board exam.

“A complete list of graduates was shared with HPCSA for them to track applications, not all the students on the list will receive invitation for exams as they are in different stages with their application process, and some arrived in July/ August 2023. We are in constant communication with HPCSA for updates. To date the curriculum for three Russia universities was approved for board exam track, Dalian and Wuhan universities in China is not approved, they must reapply for curriculum approval. HPCSA has issued an approved list of universities,” Dewit explains.

South African foreign-qualified medical doctors are currently not practising medicine as the Health Professions Council of South Africa has not given them board exam dates.

They say they have submitted all the necessary documentation for the verification process to be completed. They admit that a delay by the HPCSA has become frustrating. Lack of money has been the main reason why others have opted to take odd jobs and stop their practicals at local hospitals as there are no stipends. They are questioning whether the HPCSA is competent.

“Makes me very furious because for now I’m working as an education assistant and then I’m a qualified doctor. It’s a very disturbing story because now there’s nothing I can do while we are waiting for the HPCSA to come back to us,” a graduates said.

“To be honest it tells me that they are incompetent. There is something that is happening internally. There’s a lack of accountability because how does it take two, three years to get a board exam and we are hearing the same excuses over and over,” another graduates explains.