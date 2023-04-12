The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it will be instituting its own investigation into Dr Nandipha Magudumana following various allegations that have been levelled against her.

Magudumana was arrested with convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester in Tanzania on Friday.

The HPCSA says it will work with relevant stakeholders which include the South African Police Service, Departments of Health, Home Affairs and Correctional Services to ensure that the investigation process is comprehensive.

Tanzanian and South African police are in talks in Dar es Salaam regarding the return of Bester and Magudumana.

The Tanzanian government says it is not yet clear when the South African team of security officers will return with the fugitive and Magudumana.

In the video below, Adv. Selby Makgotho explains the processes of extraditing fugitives: