Hlabisa calls for urgent peace talks between IFP and ANC leadership

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for urgent peace talks between his party and the African National Congress (ANC) leadership. Hlabisa says the recent incident where ANC supporters were attacked at KwaCeza in northern KwaZulu-Natal must be entirely condemned and action be taken against those involved.

The IFP has also distanced itself from the incident. This after ANC in the province accused the IFP of being behind the attack. The IFP held a media briefing in Durban on Friday.

Circumstances surrounding the attack of ANC supporters, who attended the 110th commemoration of King Dinizulu’s event in KwaNongoma are still not clear. The event was attended by AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa condemned the incident and called on law enforcement agencies to probe the matter. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal accused the IFP of being behind the attack. The IFP has distanced itself from the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

Hlabisa says if this is not addressed it could cause unnecessary tension between the two parties.

“I therefore requested that our parties ANC and IFP nominate three members of our respective NECs and these three aside members will jointly facilitate the engagement of our PECs in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC and the IFP to ensure that we deliver sustainable and desired results.”

The IFP has also condemned the actions of KZN ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma who interrupted AmaZulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi who was speaking on the podium. The incident has generated mixed views with Amakhosi and Zulu regiments condemning it, while the ANC in the province applauded Duma for his actions.

“If his majesty is concerned in anyway by his prime minister’s conduct on any occasion that is for his majesty to address, it is not the role of any politician to tell his majesty what his prime minister can and cannot say. It is also not for any politician to question his majesty’s authority or wisdom in appointing his prime minister,” Hlabisa said.

Meanwhile, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has condemned the actions of Duma.

In statement released on Friday, King Misuzulu said he viewed Duma’s actions as unbecoming and provocative. A committee consisting of ten Amakhosi has been set up to look into the matter and advise the King.