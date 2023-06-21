Two children have died in a fire at a residential building in Hillbrow in the Johannesuburg CBD. The children are believed to be siblings, between the ages of five and seven.

It’s believed the fire spread to four floors of the building.

Joburg EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says it is not yet known what started the fire.

“The fire has been extinguished. Our crew just recovered two bodies of two young children between the ages of five and seven. They were left inside the flat. They succumbed to smoke inhalation and lost their lives. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire incident is still subject to investigation.”

