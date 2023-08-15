A high level African National Congress (ANC) delegation will be discussing ways to enhance social cohesion with AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in a meeting at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

That’s according to ANC National spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, other members of the National Executive Committee, as well as members of the Provincial Executive committee are part of the delegation.

Bhengu-Motsiri says the meeting is part of an ANC initiative to meet with traditional leaders in various parts of the country.

“Being able to come and offer our respect to ongangezwe lakhe and also, we will have talks that are going to be important. On of the key themes that we have been preparing before coming here just as we have done, meeting Amakhosi in Limpopo, is a message of social cohesion. You cannot have social cohesion defining outside the institution of traditional leadership to fastback rural development and other matters of concern to Isilo.”