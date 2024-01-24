High court to deliver judgment in Mmakau family murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Pretoria is set to deliver judgment today in the trial of Onthatile Sebati and her two friends, Kagiso Mokone and Tumelo Mokone accused of murdering Sebati’s parents, brother, and pregnant sister in Mmakau near Brits.

The gruesome incident, which occurred in 2021, alleges that Sebati, now 22, orchestrated the murders by hiring her friends to carry out the act. It is claimed that Sebati stole her father’s gun and provided it to Kagiso Mokone and Tumelo Mokone, who are cousins, to execute the killings at the family home.

The accused face multiple charges, including four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as theft. The trio was arrested following Sebati’s alleged confession to the police, claiming she masterminded the murders.

The seven-year-long case is expected to conclude with today’s judgment.

