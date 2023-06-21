The Health Department has responded to the court appearance of its Chief Director of Communications, Popo Maja, saying the principle of innocent until proven guilty must apply to the matter.

Maja is facing two counts of corruption, which relate to his alleged involvement in the R140-million contract awarded to politically connected Public Relations company, Digital Vibes.

The contract was for the company to provide communication services for the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The state alleges that Maja received brides amounting to R15 000. Maja handed himself over to police this morning.

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale explains.

“The Department of Health has noted the media reports about one of its senior officials Mr Popo Maja, who appeared in court on Wednesday, 21 June, and will first gather more information about the alleged charges before making any pronouncement on the matter. The Department upholds its position of zero tolerance to fraud and corruption and will allow the legal process to take its course without any interference.”