The Department of Health has announced the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing involving three senior officials following investigations by an independent forensic audit firm and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the awarding of communications contract to Digital Vibes.

Deputy Director-General Dr Anban Pillay was found guilty on one of four charges, while Communications Head Popo Maja was found guilty on two of four charges.

The Department’s Chief of Staff Shireen Pardesi was facing two charges and found guilty on one charge.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says evidence obtained, the chairperson’s findings and representations by the parties were considered.

He says those charged were first time offenders and there was no evidence led that suggest that they benefitted from the transactions.

“The Presiding Officer confirmed the following sanctions: Dr Anban Pillay shall receive a final written warning valid for 15 months and suspension without pay for three months, which will be followed by salary level demotion for a period of 12 months.”

“Mr Popo Maja [suspended Health Department spokesperson] shall receive a final written warning valid for 12 months and salary level demotion for a period of 12 months. Mrs Shireen Pardesi proposed that she be allowed to resign from the department with immediate effect and that was agreed by all parties and confirmed by the Presiding Officer,” explains Mohale.

