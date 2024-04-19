Health Department says over 1000 doctors recruited around the country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Health Department says that it has made progress with regards to the recruitment of health professionals around the country.

This follows recent protests by hundreds of unemployed doctors around the country, seeking to be placed in posts within government hospitals.

Briefing the media earlier today, on the state of the health sector, Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced that his department has found a solution to the current difficulty of employing doctors who want to work in the public service.

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the Department of Health, “So far, we’ve managed to recruit about 2066 healthcare professionals of which 1121 are medical doctors alone. As we speak, the provinces including the province of KwaZulu Natal, is busy finalising the next batch of recruitment of doctors, which are supposed to assume duties come the 1st of May. So, this is not only in KZN but also in other parts of the country. But we’re doing well, do you remember a few months ago we announced that we managed to confirm the appointment of 270 doctors, but now we’re over 1000.”