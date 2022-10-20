The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has sort to clarify that it had not cleared anyone implicated in the Digital Vibes tender scandal including former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

This follows reports that Mkhize, was off the hook.

The SIU is investigating Mkhize’s involvement in the awarding of a R 150 million communication tender to Digital Vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which later led to his resignation as health minister.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they needed to set the record straight in regard to the Digital Vibes scandal, as the matter is currently pending in the High Court and due to this, the SIU will respect the court processes and not comment further.

Kganyago says, “Remember that Dr Mkhize is the one who took us to court to try and set aside our report and therefore that is why the matter is very difficult for us to discuss in the public, because it’s in the courts therefore we were just setting the record straight yesterday because an impression was given that we have cleared Mkhize. We were setting the record straight to say no we have not cleared anyone; our report has been given to the President, it was made public and therefore it’s in the process of being set aside by Mkhize and we are defending that matter. No one has been cleared. Such a thing has not happened.”

Kganyago on the Digital Vibes issue:

Disciplinary hearing

In July, the Department of Health announced the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing involving three senior officials following investigations by an independent forensic audit firm and the SIU into the awarding of communications contract to Digital Vibes.

Deputy Director-General Dr Anban Pillay was found guilty on one of four charges, while Communications Head Popo Maja was found guilty on two of four charges.

The Department’s Chief of Staff Shireen Pardesi was facing two charges and found guilty on one charge.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said evidence obtained, the chairperson’s findings and representations by the parties were considered.

He said those charged were first time offenders and there was no evidence led that suggest that they benefitted from the transactions.

Unpacking the Dr Zweli Mkhize, SIU, Digital Vibes saga:

