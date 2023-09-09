Izinduna, Amakhosi and community members have gathered at the Buthelezi home. A hearse carrying late Traditional Prime Minister and Prince of the AmaZulu nation Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s body has left the premises.

It was led by Amabutho and Anglican church leaders.

Izinduna Phazamisa Zungu says Buthelezi will be remembered for his role in promoting education.

“The late Prince Buthelezi worked really hard for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and for the community here as he built schools for our children because he saw the struggle we faced of not getting any formal education and the only choice we had was to herd cattle. He was a leader that pioneered education and loved the Zulu nation. Even in Parliament, he was not afraid to challenge certain decisions to protect his people.”

Significance of AmaZulu culture with Prof Sihawu Ngubane:

Amabutho pay tribute:

Amabutho or Zulu warriors who are at the Annual Reed Dance at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal have paid tribute to their Traditional Prime Minister and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died at his home at the age of 95 this morning.

The Annual Reed Dance Ceremony is continuing at the palace where young maidens will hand over the reeds to AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

“When I heard about this great loss, I was really shocked as to what is going to be of the Zulu nation, then I went back to the bible and remembered that a man of his stature would depart on such an important day in the Zulu calendar. He was a selfless leader who fought for his people. His loss is a blessing because he will strengthen the Reed Dance day and will be remembered as a giant who crossed over on such an important day.”