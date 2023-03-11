The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, has confirmed that the fraud case opened by Tshwane coalition members against disgraced former Mayor Murunwa Makwarela has been referred to it.

Makwarela resigned after it was established that he had submitted a fake rehabilitation clearance certificate to the Tshwane City Manager following his 2016 insolvency status.

The Chief Registrar of the High Court, Gauteng Division, Pretoria confirmed that it never issued a rehabilitation order for Makwarela and said it would also refer the matter to the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says, “We can confirm that the case of fraud that was opened at Brooklyn police station has been referred to the Hawks for investigation. At this stage, the investigation is still to be conducted and where evidence leads we will follow.”

Below is a related report: