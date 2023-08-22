The United Nations (UN) has confirmed that Secretary General Antonio Guterres will participate in the BRICS Leaders’ Summit which gets under way in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The BRICS group of major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will begin its 15th heads of state and government summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Representatives from over 40 countries are expected to attend.

Guterres is expected to make key interventions at the BRICS Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus dialogue meetings later this week.

His Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says, “He will deliver a clear message that in a fracturing world, overwhelmed by crisis, there is no credible alternative to cooperation. He will ask leaders to act in solidarity and urge urgency on a series of issues which include climate change and the restructuring of the international financial system, among others. During his visit, the Secretary will be meeting with various leaders on the margins of the BRICS Summit.”

Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane says the BRICS 15th Summit is expected to yield positive results for South African businesses and the country’s economy.

Matabane says the summit will significantly benefit the country.

“The summit is very important for the country especially for SA businesses, including small businesses because BRICS countries are 40% of the global population and there is export market. If you look at global trade, BRICS countries contribute to one third of the global trade which is extremely huge so the importance cannot be underestimated. ”

