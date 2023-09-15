Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Mondli Gungubele, has condemned some former Postbank board members for leaking confidential documents.

Gungubele has confirmed that he has removed the entire Postbank board of directors.

He says this follows a KPMG forensic investigation report that suggests that the Postbank continued to use service providers that were not lawfully contracted.

On Wednesday, three Postbank board members resigned, citing the minister’s interference.

The board members cited severity and recurring nature of bad treatment and hostility that the board has suffered at the hands of the minister and that it undermines credibility of the bank.

However, Gungubele says the action was necessary.

VIDEO | Postbank board sent packing: