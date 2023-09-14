The chairperson of the Postbank, Thobile Wonci, and two other board members have resigned from the state-owned bank with immediate effect.

In their resignation letter, Wonci, Advocate Leigh Hefer-Hendrikse and Martin Mahosi accuse Communications and Digital Technology Minister Mondli Gungubele of interference and exerting undue pressure on the board.

They say the severity and recurring nature of bad treatment and hostility that the board has suffered at the hands of the Minister undermines the credibility of the Postbank.

This comes as the company is still dealing with the technical error that resulted in thousands of pensioners who use SASSA and Postbank cards being unable to access their grants from ATMs and retail stores.

Meanwhile, Postbank says the technical error that affected some South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries from accessing their funds at ATMs and Post Office branches has been resolved.

In a statement, the Postbank says that all ATMs and Post office branches’ services can now allow SASSA customers to have access to their money.

The system error that affected mainly Social Grant Gold cards also resulted in authorised debit orders from the SASSA account holders.

