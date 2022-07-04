The Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka says there’s growing public interest in the work of her office as it investigates allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa breached the Executive Code of Ethics.

The African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula has lodged the complaint.

It relates to Ramaphosa’s alleged conduct in respect of allegations of criminal activities at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Phala Phala farm I President Ramaphosa ready to step aside if criminally charged:

The spokesperson of the Public Protector’s Office Oupa Segalwe says it is not clear how long such an investigation will take.

“All that we know at this point in time, is that this investigation is being conducted in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act which is quite prescriptive in terms of how long this investigation should take.

It specifically says the Public Protector has a period within which she must submit a report. But it also anticipates that there maybe instances in which we are unable to meet that deadline.

We should then advise whoever is the authority that is to receive the report and indicate to them that once the investigation is concluded, then they will get the final report.”