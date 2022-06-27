Newly-elected Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, has described the Phala Phala farm saga associated with President Cyril Ramaphosa as a major setback for the ruling party.

President Ramaphosa is facing allegations of concealing a burglary that took place at the farm two years ago.

It’s alleged that millions of US dollars were stolen.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser filed a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

He accused the president of kidnapping, bribery, money laundering, and concealing a crime.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.

Lesufi says this could reverse the progress made in the fight against corruption.

“It’s a major setback. I think even our president knows that we were on the right course to fight corruption. We were on the right course to project our president as a person whos’ taking this country forward. We were on the right course to say our president has demonstrated that he is willing to work on behalf of this country. So, the Phala Phala farming is a major setback. It took us almost 19 steps backward, but I remain hopeful that the president will attend to it. But I’m glad the president subjected himself to processes of law enforcement agencies.”

Lesufi adds that no one has a right to pre-determine whether or not President Ramaphosa should step aside as per ANC policy.

He says this must await a decision by authorities regarding whether to file charges.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has stated that he is ready to step aside if criminally charged, as outlined in the video below: