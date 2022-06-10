The Anglican Church says South Africans are owed clear answers regarding the theft of millions of dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing regarding the alleged theft after former state security head Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him.

He accuses Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from both the police and the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The president is also facing a criminal investigation after claims he failed to report the theft of about $4 million in cash from his farm two years ago.

In a statement, Anglican Archbishop Reverend Thabo Makgoba says that the public needs quick answers on whether the president kept foreign currency in contravention of Reserve Bank regulations and whether tax has been paid on sales from his farm.

Makgoba says government leaders need to be transparent to avoid attacks on their leadership which damage the country and its image in the world.

ANC expresses full confidence in Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) says its step-aside resolution has not been implemented against President Ramaphosa, as police have not yet levelled formal charges against him.

This comes at the back of various opposition parties calling for Ramaphosa to step down.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema called on the president to step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations into the alleged burglary and theft at the farm.

United Democratic Movement leader UDM Bantu Holomisa has since called on Ramaphosa to take a leave of absence until he clears his name.

However, the ANC says it has full confidence in the president.

Mabe says: “The organisation has again expressed full confidence in the president of the ANC. You step aside when you are indicted to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes. As matters stand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been charged with any crime.”

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza says it’s still inconclusive whether or not Ramaphosa should step aside, pending proper investigations by law enforcement agencies.

In the report below, questions continue to mount around the alleged theft at the Phala Phala farm: