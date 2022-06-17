President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm on issues relating to the robbery at his Limpopo farm.

President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has been in the spotlight after $4 million was allegedly stolen at the property.

The incident happened in February 2020.

Speaking on the side-lines of the Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, he called on the nation to wait for a full investigation on the matter.

Ramaphosa says, “Let us allow the processes to unfold and I said now at this point in time I’ve heard the advice even from MPs and other people and said let us leave this thing to unfold and then at the right time issues will be handled.”

Hawks

On Wednesday, former spy boss Arthur Fraser met with the Hawks to assist them with their investigation into his complaint against President Ramaphosa.

Fraser furnished the Hawks with additional information and details to enable them to do their work.

He said he appreciates the professionalism and the speed with which the Hawks have responded to his complaint, which relates to President Ramaphosa’s alleged cover up of the theft at his farm in Limpopo.

Fraser laid a criminal charge against President Ramaphosa earlier this month about the theft.

The Hawks confirmed to have met with Fraser to provide additional information in the investigation against President Ramaphosa.

The former spy boss said the President concealed the crime from authorities while the suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime.

